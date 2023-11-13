Delhi AQI stands at 286 post Diwali, some areas record 'very poor' air; firecracker ban violated

A thick layer of smog engulfed Delhi after people burst crackers on Diwali night, despite the government's 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign and the Supreme Court's order on firecrackers. The overall air quality in the national capital as of 6 am stood ‘poor’ with AQI at 286, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi had imposed a complete ban on firecrackers.