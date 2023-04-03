Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi's bail extended till April 13, hearing on conviction on May 3

A Surat sessions court on Monday extended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's bail till April 13 in connection with a 2019 defamation case. The court has scheduled the next hearing regarding Gandhi's conviction in the case on May 3, 2023. Gandhi had reached Surat to file an appeal against a lower court ruling convicting him in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi. The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Video: Source