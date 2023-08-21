DCW chief Swati Maliwal on rape accused Delhi govt official in Burari

"A government officer who was sitting on the post of Deputy Director in the Women and Child Development Department for so long, has been accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl and when she got pregnant, he and his wife tried to abort the pregnancy. We have issued notice to Delhi Police, why is he not arrested yet, we are also issuing a notice to Delhi govt because we want to know what are the complaints against him and what actions have been taken against him...", says Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women. On rape accused Delhi govt official, DCP North District Sagar Singh Kalsi says "The accused has been detained and we are interrogating him. His statement is being recorded".