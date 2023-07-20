DCW chief on video of two women paraded naked

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal Thursday said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanding strict action in the case of two women paraded naked by some men in the ethnic violence-hit state. Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.