Cyclonic storm to make landfall, heavy rain batters Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung is likely to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, on Tuesday. The cyclone is likely to move parallel to the South Andhra coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam on the forenoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm. As Cyclone Michaung approaches the North Tamil Nadu coast, several areas of Chennai are left inundated due to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours