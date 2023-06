Cyclone Biparjoy, which means "disaster" in Bengali language has now weakened. Biparjoy has reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on June 15. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone has weakened into a 'deep depression' and is further expected to weaken into a 'depression'

