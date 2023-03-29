MillenniumPost
Home > Videos > "Corrupt coming together on one stage": PM Narendra Modi targets opposition parties
Videos

"Corrupt coming together on one stage": PM Narendra Modi targets opposition parties

BY MPost29 March 2023 11:30 AM GMT
X

The nascent bonding of the opposition over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament, came under an all-out attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it a "coming together of the corrupt on one stage". In one of his strongest speeches outside of election campaigns, PM Modi targeted the entire opposition amid 14 parties' move to go to the Supreme Court, alleging misuse of central agencies

Video: Source

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X