Congress's Pawan Khera Arrested By Assam Cops Soon After He Was Deplaned at the Delhi Airport

Congress leader Pawan Khera was on Thursday arrested by Assam Police in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the action coming soon after he was deplaned from a flight to Raipur where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

Khera, who was in the headlines this week for apparently fumbling on the prime minister's father's name during a press conference, moved the Supreme Court to seek relief in multiple FIRs against him in Assam as well as in the Uttar Pradesh towns of Varanasi and Lucknow.