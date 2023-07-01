Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets victims of violence in Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to Delhi after a two-day visit from violence-hit Manipur. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader arrived at a relief camp in Manipur's Moirang to meet people affected by violence in the northeastern staying there. He was seen conversing with people there, enquiring about their health and well-being. Rahul Gandhi, who landed in Imphal on June 29, returned to the state capital after local police prevented his convoy from proceeding to Churachandpur. Police said it was done for ‘security’ reasons and the Congress leader could go by air. The Congress leader's convoy was stopped at a checkpost near Bishnupur, which is about 20 kilometers from Imphal.

Video: Source