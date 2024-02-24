Congress and AAP announce seat-sharing in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa

In Delhi (7 seats), Congress to contest on 3 and AAP on 4. Delhi Lok Sabha has 7 seats. AAP will contest on 4 - New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi; Congress will contest on 3 - Chandni Chowk, North East and North West. In Gujarat (26 seats), Congress to contest on 24 and AAP on 2 (in Bharuch and Bhavnagar). In Haryana (10 seats), Congress to contest 9 and AAP on 1 (Kurukshetra) In Chandigarh, Congress to contest on the lone seat. In Goa, Congress to contest on both seats.

Video: Source