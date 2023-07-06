MillenniumPost
Chandrayaan-3 Expected To Be Launched Between July 13 To July 19

6 July 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has integrated Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft with the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-MkIII) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3, scheduled to be launched on July 13, is poised to unlock the mysteries of the moon as it combines forces with the powerful GSLV-MkIII. The strategic collaboration represents a significant leap for India’s space exploration program, promising groundbreaking discoveries and paving the way for future lunar endeavors.

