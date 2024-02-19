Centre Proposes 5-Year Plan to Buy Pulses, Maize At MSP From Farmers: Piyush Goyal

A panel of Union Ministers met with the protesting farmers’ leaders for the fourth round of talks in Chandigarh on Sunday. Leaving from the late-night meeting, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that a panel of three Union Ministers — Goyal along with Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai — proposed a five-year plan of buying pulses, maize and cotton crop at minimum support prices from the farmers. The farmer leaders, on the other hand, said they will discuss the government’s proposal in their forums over the next two days and thereafter, decide the future course of action

