California governor Gavin Newsom meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing amid troubled US-China ties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday as the U.S. grappled with rising tensions with the world’s second-largest economy and the Democratic governor worked to navigate a challenging diplomatic landscape on a trip meant to promote climate cooperation. The meeting at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing came as China’s top diplomat announced plans to visit Washington on Thursday, and weeks before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in San Francisco, where President Biden may meet with Xi — signals that both sides could make efforts to improve what’s become a frosty relationship.

