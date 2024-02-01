Budget 2024: No change in tax slabs, both new and old regimes to continue

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, February 1 presented the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha. This was an interim budget as it came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. No changes were announced in the tax slabs in both the old and new regimes. The full budget will be presented in July this year after the new government is formed post-Lok Sabha Elections. FM Sitharaman had earlier said that there would be no major announcements in this budget as polls are due in April-May this year

