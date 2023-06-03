Both Ashwini Vaishnaw and Naveen Patnaik react on Odisha train accident

A massive rescue operation is underway at the accident site in Bahanaga Bazar near Balasore to retrieve people trapped in the derailed coaches. This is considered one of the deadliest train crashes in India in recent times. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ordered for a high-level probe into the incident and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for the grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a one-day state mourning due to the accident.