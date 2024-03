A bomb blast occurred at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon, injuring at least ten people. The accused took a coupon for Rava Idli at the cafe but went away without eating. He left his bag, which allegedly had the IED. A case has been registered at the HAL Police Station in Bengaluru in connection with the blast under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive substances Act