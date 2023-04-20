BJP's Sambit Patra slams Rahul Gandhi after Surat Court rejected Gandhi's plea against conviction

Surat Court has rejected Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in criminal defamation case. The case pertains to Rahul’s statement on Modi surname, made during an election rally in Bengaluru in 2019. The defamation case over Gandhi’s ‘Modi surname’ remark was filed by Purnesh Modi. On March 23 this year, the court convicted Rahul Gandhi for two-year imprisonment

Video: Source