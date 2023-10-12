Bihar Train Mishap: 4 dead, 100 injured after Northeast Express Derails, Railways to probe the cause

The North-East Superfast train derailed on October 11 in the Bihar province of Buxar, resulting in a terrible occurrence. A minimum of 12 coaches, with 2–3 AC coaches that have fallen onto the tracks. 4 people died and 100 were hurt in the tragedy. A railways official reported that the accident happened at around 9:35 pm at Raghunathpur station in Buxar. In Assam, close to Guwahati, the train was headed for Kamakhya.