Bengal panchayat election result: TMC leading in over 3,000 Gram Panchayat seats

The counting of votes in the panchayat elections in West Bengal is underway amid tight security. The election was marred by violence and over 33 people were killed in political clashes across the state since the date of the panchayat polls was announced early last month. Polling was held on July 8 in over 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections, with a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent. In several places, ballot boxes were looted, set on fire and thrown in ponds, leading to violence. The extent of violence on voting day was such that repolling had to be done in nearly 696 booths.