Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Idol Ram Lala's Exclusive Murti in Ram Temple

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Entire Ayodhya is Rammay. Every devotee is raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. The grand Ram temple of Ayodhya is resonating with chanting of mantras and blowing of conch shells. The whole atmosphere is supernatural. The wait of 500 years is over. Not only has Ramlala reached the sanctum sanctorum, but his idol has also been seen. Amidst the ongoing rituals, the idol of Lord Ram, which was about to be consecrated, was covered with a cloth. But now the clothes have been removed from the idol. With just two days left for the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22, a bookseller offered the world's most expensive and unique Ramayana at the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya. Priced at ₹1.65 lakh, the special edition of the Ramayana is also being described as the ‘most beautiful’. As devotees countdown to the opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the world’s largest lock, weighing 400 kg, was sent from Aligarh to Ayodhya on January 19

Video: Source