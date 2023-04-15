Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI in Excise Policy case. Delhi CM briefs media

The Central Bureau of Investigation summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 at 11 am. Delhi’s former Deputy minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the case last month. According to officials, Kejriwal has been called for the investigation as a witness in the case in connection to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged BJP is engaging in vendetta politics. There are allegations that the Excise policy was manipulated to favour liquor dealers and the south group following which money raised from the policy was routed by AAP for purposes of electioneering in Goa.

Video: Source