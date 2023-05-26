Arvind Kejriwal meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to seek support against Centre' ordinance for Delhi services

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. Mr. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Mumbai, was accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during his meeting with Mr. Pawar at Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai. The top Aam Aadmi Party leader on May 24 met former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s Bandra home to seek support for AAP’s fight against the BJP-ruled Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. On May 23, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

Video: Source