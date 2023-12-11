Article 370 Gone For Good - Supreme Court Backs Scrapping Of J&K Autonomy

The Supreme Court today backed the Centre's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and ordered elections next year. Article 370 was a temporary provision to ease Jammu and Kashmir's merger with India, said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, reading out a majority Supreme Court judgment. The Supreme Court said Jammu and Kashmir should be put on par with other states "at the earliest and as soon as possible", and called for state elections by September 30, 2024.