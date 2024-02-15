Apex Court strikes down electoral bonds scheme

The Supreme Court on Thursday held the changes made in the law to introduce the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional, in a unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the Centre’s scheme which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties. A five-judge Constitution Bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud also directed that “the issuing bank shall herewith stop the issuance of electoral bonds” and asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to “submit details of the electoral bonds purchased since the interim order of the court dated April 12, 2019, till date to the Election Commission of India (ECI)”. The bench, also said, “The deletion of the proviso to Section 182(1) of the Companies Act, permitting unlimited corporate funding to political parties is arbitrary and violative of Article 14”.