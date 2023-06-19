Amit Shah lashed out at Punjab CM, said ‘Bhagwant Maan has become Arvind Kejriwal’s pilot’

Gurdaspur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes jibe on AAP government in Punjab, says, "Bhagwant Mann has time for Arvind Kejriwal but not for the people of Punjab. People of Punjab are feeling insecure. Law and order have degraded in the state. The people (of Punjab) will teach a lesson for this." On the occasion of celebrating 9 years of Modi government, a rally was held in Punjab under BJP’s public relations campaign

Video: Source