Alia Bhatt makes a stunning debut at Met Gala 2023. Watch!

Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in the 2023 edition of the gala as she walked the red carpet in a dreamy white dress adorned with pearls. Alia kept in sync with this year’s theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ as she stuck to a white outfit and wore fingerless gloves in Karl’s honour. Alia had a princess moment at the red carpet as she waved to the photographers with a beaming smile. She also posed with designer Prabal Gurung.

Video: Source