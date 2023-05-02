MillenniumPost
Alia Bhatt makes a stunning debut at Met Gala 2023. Watch!

BY MPost2 May 2023 11:45 AM GMT
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in the 2023 edition of the gala as she walked the red carpet in a dreamy white dress adorned with pearls. Alia kept in sync with this year’s theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ as she stuck to a white outfit and wore fingerless gloves in Karl’s honour. Alia had a princess moment at the red carpet as she waved to the photographers with a beaming smile. She also posed with designer Prabal Gurung.

Video: Source

