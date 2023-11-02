Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cut the birthday cake with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai by her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrates her 50th birthday, was pictured with daughter Aaradhya and mother Brindya Rai at an event. She cut the birthday cake in front of media at the event. As the paparazzi sang the happy birthday song for her, Aishwarya was visibly elated by their gestures. After cutting the cake, Aishwarya said to them, "Thank You. You have sung for me. Thank you so much." She blew kisses towards them. Aishwarya can be seen feeding a piece of cake to her mother and daughter. Aaradhya can be seen giving her mother a hug after the cake-cutting ceremony. When asked to have a piece of cake, Aishwarya can be heard saying, "I am fasting for Karwa Chauth. Can't eat now."

Video: Source