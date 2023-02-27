Manish Sisodia arrest: AAP staged a huge protest in Delhi, CM Kejriwal also opposed the move

Day after Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was arrested by CBI in the liquor policy case, members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party staged a huge protest in the national capital, several were detained. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal claimed that he has learnt "most CBI officers" were against arresting his deputy Manish Sisodia, and were forced to do so, without evidence, because of "political pressure"