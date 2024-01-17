After Iraq, Iran Targets Baluchi Group With Missiles In Pakistan

Two children were killed and three others injured in an "illegal" airstrike by Iran, Pakistan's foreign ministry said Wednesday, adding it had summoned Tehran's top diplomat in Islamabad to protest the "unprovoked violation of its airspace". The statement did not say where the strike took place, but various Pakistani social media accounts reported blasts in Balochistan province, where the two countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000 kilometres (620 miles). There was no immediate comment from Iran. Tehran and Islamabad frequently accuse each other of allowing militants to operate from the other's territory to launch attacks, but it is rare that official forces on either side engage

