Aditya L1, India's maiden solar mission, launched

Following up on the success of India's moon landing with the Chandrayaan-3, ISRO today launched Aditya-L1 mission to study the sun. India's first solar probe aims to study solar winds, which can cause disturbance on earth commonly seen as auroras. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to travel about 1.5 million km (930,000 miles) over four months to a kind of parking lot in space where objects tend to stay put because of balancing gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

