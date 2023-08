It was director Raj Chakraborty who introduced Koushani Mukherjee in the Bengali film industry. Now, with 'Abar Proloy', Koushani will make her OTT debut with Raj. The director called her the 'black horse' of 'Abar Proloy'. Here's Koushani telling MillenniumPost how she is ready to prove her critics wrong with her performance in the web series.