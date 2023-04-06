Actor Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.

On Wednesday, actor Raveena Tandon was awarded the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri by President Draupadi Murmu during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared some pictures from the special occasion and wrote in her caption, "A day of love and celebrations. Padma Shri 2023." While Raveena wore a golden saree with black blouse, husband-producer Anil Thadani and son Ranbir Thadani were in black formals. Daughter Rasha Thadani wore a black and white lehenga. In one of the pictures, Raveena and her family were seen posing with filmmaker SS Rajamouli inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

