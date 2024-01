The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that the BJP has threatened to topple the Kejriwal government. The AAP ministers alleged that BJP offered ₹25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party. However, the BJP dismissed the allegation and challenged AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer

