A state of emergency has been announced in New York City after heavy rainfall led to flash flooding

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared an official state of emergency for the city of 8.5 million and its densely-populated suburbs, including Long Island to the east and the Hudson River valley to the north. The National Weather Service warned of flooding through late Friday with as much as two inches (5.1 centimeters) of rain falling per hour. It said total accumulation on Friday could hit seven inches (18 centimeters), warning of flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.

Video: Source