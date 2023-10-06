MillenniumPost
Home > Videos > 7 killed, 40 injured in fire at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon
Videos

7 killed, 40 injured in fire at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon

BY MPost6 Oct 2023 12:45 PM GMT
X

The fire started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon West's Azad nagar locality, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.Out of the seven people who were killed in the fire, two were minors. Of the 40 people who were injured, 12 were males and 28 were females, including one minor. The fire covered the building from all sides and burned down shops, scrap material, cars, and other vehicles parked on the ground floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Video: Source

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X