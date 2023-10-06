7 killed, 40 injured in fire at 7-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon

The fire started around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon West's Azad nagar locality, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.Out of the seven people who were killed in the fire, two were minors. Of the 40 people who were injured, 12 were males and 28 were females, including one minor. The fire covered the building from all sides and burned down shops, scrap material, cars, and other vehicles parked on the ground floor. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Video: Source