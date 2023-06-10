Ingredients

Pork Ribs:

* ¼ cup salt

* ¼ cup white sugar

* 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

* 2 tablespoons ground black pepper

* 2 tablespoons ground white pepper

* 2 tablespoons onion powder

* 1 tablespoon garlic powder

* 1 tablespoon chili powder

* 1 tablespoon ground paprika

* 1 tablespoon ground cumin

* 10 pounds baby back pork ribs

Sauce:

* 1 cup apple juice

* ¼ cup packed brown sugar

* ¼ cup barbeque sauce

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* All ingredients gathered to make sweet smoked pork ribs.

* Prepare ribs: Stir salt, white sugar, brown sugar, black pepper, white pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, paprika, and cumin together in a small bowl.

* Mix all spice rub ingredients in a bowl.

* Rub spice mixture all over ribs; cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

* Rub spice mixture all over ribs and cover with plastic wrap.

* Make sauce: Stir apple juice, brown sugar, and barbeque sauce together until well combined. Set aside.

* All sauce ingredients mixed together until well combined.

* Unwrap ribs and arrange in a single layer onto the wire racks of the smoker. Place the racks into a smoker, fill the smoker pan with apple, grape, pear, or cherry chips, and heat the smoker to 130 degrees Celsius. Cook ribs for 1 hour.

* Ribs placed in smoker, cooking for one hour.

* Brush ribs with sauce. Continue cooking ribs, basting with sauce every 30 to 40 minutes, until meat is no longer pink and begins to shrink back from bones, 3 to 4 hours.

* Brush ribs with sauce, baste every 30 to 40 minutes.

* Brush sauce on ribs one last time and remove them from the smoker. Wrap ribs tightly with aluminium foil and allow to rest until juices reabsorb into meat, 10 to 15 minutes.

* Remove ribs from the smoker after brushing one last time, then wrap in aluminium foil.

Enjoy!

Courtesy: allrecipes.com

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients

* 2 cups seedless watermelon cubes

* 1 lime wedge

* 1 pinch kosher salt

* ice cubes

* 1 ½ fluid ounces silver tequila

* ¾ fluid ounce orange-flavored liqueur (such as Cointreau®)

* ¾ fluid ounce lime juice

* 1 thin slice jalapeno slice, plus more for garnish

* 1 watermelon wedge

Directions

* Puree watermelon in a blender. Wipe the rim of a margarita glass with a lime wedge; dip rim in salt.

* In a cocktail shaker half-filled with ice, add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, jalapeño, and 2 ounces of the watermelon puree. Shake until very cold.

* Strain into prepared glass. Garnish with watermelon wedge and jalapeño slice.

Tips:

* Instead of salt, you can also use coarse white decorating sugar for rimming.

* Reserve remaining puree for up to 4 more cocktails.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com