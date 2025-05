Ingredients:

l Tequila

l Watermelon juice

l Lime juice

l Triple Sec

l Jalapeño slices

l Chilli salt for rim

Directions

Lightly muddle jalapeño in a shaker, add tequila, watermelon juice, lime juice, and triple sec. Shake well with ice and strain into a chilli-rimmed glass. Garnish with a small wedge of watermelon or a chilli.

Courtesy: Daisy Mae Cantina