Spicy Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients

* 1 large clove garlic

* 1 teaspoon coarse salt

* 1 teaspoon paprika

* ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 2 teaspoons lemon juice

* 1 kg large shrimp, peeled and deveined

* 8 wedges lemon, for garnish

Directions

* Preheat a grill for medium heat.

* Crush garlic and salt together in a small bowl with a fork. Mix in paprika and cayenne. Stir in olive oil and lemon juice to form a paste.

* Combine garlic paste and shrimp in a large bowl and toss until shrimp are evenly coated.

* Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill shrimp until opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with lemon wedges, and serve.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Strawberry Pie

Ingredients

* 1 quart fresh strawberries, hulled

* 1 (9 inch) pie crust, baked

* 1 cup white sugar

* 3 tablespoons cornstarch

* ¾ cup water

* ½ cup heavy whipping cream

Directions

* Arrange 1/2 of strawberries in a baked pastry shell. Place remaining strawberries in a medium saucepan.

* Add sugar to the strawberries in the saucepan; place over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring frequently.

* Whisk cornstarch and water together in a small bowl. Gradually stir cornstarch mixture into boiling strawberry mixture. Reduce heat and simmer mixture until thickened, about 10 minutes, stirring constantly.

* Pour cooked strawberry mixture over berries in pastry shell. Refrigerate until chilled and set, at least 3 hours.

* Before serving, whip cream in a medium bowl until soft peaks form. Serve each slice of pie with a dollop of whipped cream.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com