Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Ingredients
2 pounds lean ground beef
½ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
¼ cup milk
1 (30 gram) envelope dry onion soup mix
¼ cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 (300 gram) cans condensed cream of chicken soup
¾ cup water
1 (30 gram) packet dry au jus mix
Preparation
Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, milk, and onion soup mix together in a large bowl until well combined; shape into 8 patties.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Dredge patties in flour just to coat, and quickly brown on both sides in the hot skillet. Place browned patties into the slow cooker stacking alternately like a pyramid.
Mix condensed soup, water, and au jus mix together in a medium bowl; pour over the beef patties. Cook on Low until ground beef is well done, about 4 to 5 hours.
Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com