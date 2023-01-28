Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak

Ingredients

2 pounds lean ground beef

½ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

¼ cup milk

1 (30 gram) envelope dry onion soup mix

¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 (300 gram) cans condensed cream of chicken soup

¾ cup water

1 (30 gram) packet dry au jus mix

Preparation

Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, milk, and onion soup mix together in a large bowl until well combined; shape into 8 patties.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Dredge patties in flour just to coat, and quickly brown on both sides in the hot skillet. Place browned patties into the slow cooker stacking alternately like a pyramid.

Mix condensed soup, water, and au jus mix together in a medium bowl; pour over the beef patties. Cook on Low until ground beef is well done, about 4 to 5 hours.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com