Ingredients

1,250 gram frozen skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 (250 gram) can diced tomatoes, well drained

1 (225 gram) jar salsa

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground paprika

1 teaspoon white sugar

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pinch red pepper flakes, or to taste

2 onions, sliced into thin strips

1 red bell pepper, sliced into strips

1 yellow bell pepper, sliced into strips

1 green bell pepper, sliced into strips

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (250 gram) package flour tortillas

1 (225 gram) package shredded Cheddar Jack cheese

½ cup sour cream, or to taste

Preparation

Combine chicken breasts, tomatoes, salsa, chili powder, salt, paprika, sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, bouillon granules, cumin, cayenne pepper, and red pepper flakes in a slow cooker.

Cover and cook on Low until the chicken is tender, about 5 hours. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; shred using 2 forks. Return to the slow cooker. Add onions, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, and cornstarch.

Cook on Low until peppers soften, 1.5-2 hours. Serve chicken and peppers with tortillas, Cheddar Jack cheese, and sour cream.

Chicken Taco Soup

2 (250 gram) cans diced toma toes with green chiles, undrained

1 (450 gram) can chili beans

1 (250 gram) can black beans

1 (250 gram) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (350 gram) can or bottle beer

1 (200 gram) can tomato sauce

1 onion, chopped

1 (35 gram) package taco seasoning

3 whole skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 (200 gram) package shred ded Cheddar cheese (optional)

1 (200 gram) container sour cream

1 cup crushed tortilla chips

Preparation

Place diced tomatoes, chili beans, black beans, corn, beer, tomato sauce, and onion into a slow cooker. Add taco seasoning; stir to blend. Lay chicken breasts on top, pressing down slightly until just covered.

Cover and cook on Low for 5 hours.

Transfer chicken breasts to a chopping board and allow to cool long enough to be handled; shred chicken with two forks and add back into soup. Cover and continue cooking for 2 hours.

Serve in bowls topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips.

