Skillet Chicken Primavera

Ingredients

* ½ cup all-purpose flour

* 1 tablespoon dried parsley

* 1 teaspoon dried basil

* 700 grams skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into strips

* ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

* 1 tablespoon minced garlic

* 2 ¼ cups low-sodium chicken stock

* 1 cup frozen mixed vegetables

* 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

* 1 bunch green onions, diagonally sliced

* 1 medium zucchini, quartered and sliced

* 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato pesto

* salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

* Whisk together flour, parsley, and basil in a medium bowl. Add chicken strips and toss until well coated.

* Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on the outside and no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.

* Add chicken stock, mixed vegetables, grape tomatoes, green onions, zucchini, and pesto. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 10 minutes.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Bolognese Sauce



Ingredients

* 2 tablespoons butter

* 1 tablespoon olive oil

* 1 cup finely diced onion

* ½ cup finely diced celery

* ½ cup finely diced carrot

* 1 pinch salt

* 700 grams ground beef

* 1 ½ teaspoons salt

* ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

* 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste

* freshly ground black pepper to taste

* 1 ½ cups 2% milk

* 2 cups white wine

* 1 can whole Italian plum tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)

* 2 cups water, or as needed

Directions

* Melt butter with olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, carrot, and 1 pinch salt; cook and stir until onion turns translucent, about 5 minutes.

* Stir ground beef into vegetables; cook and stir until meat is crumbly and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Season with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.

* Pour milk into ground beef mixture and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring frequently, until most of the milk has evaporated and the bottom of the pan is still slightly saucy, about 5 minutes.

* Increase heat to medium-high and pour in white wine; cook and stir until wine has mostly evaporated, about 5 minutes.

* Pour tomatoes with juice into a large mixing bowl; crush them with your hands until they resemble a chunky sauce. Pour tomato mixture into ground beef mixture; fill the tomato can with 2 cups of water and stir into sauce. Bring to a boil.

* Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring often, until mixture cooks down into a thick sauce, at least 3 hours but preferably 4 to 6 hours. Skim fat from the top of sauce if desired. Add more water if the sauce is too thick. Taste and adjust seasonings before serving.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com