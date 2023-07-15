Ranch Chicken Tacos

Ingredients

* ½ cup ranch dressing

* ¼ cup reduced-fat sour cream

* 1 packet taco seasoning mix, divided

* 1 tablespoon mild chunky salsa

* 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

* 8 corn tortillas

* shredded lettuce

1 tomato, chopped

* 4 green onions, sliced

* 1 can sliced black olives

* 1 avocado - peeled, pitted and diced (Optional)

* 1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

Directions

* Combine ranch dressing, sour cream, 1 teaspoon taco seasoning, and salsa in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

* Toss chicken with remaining taco seasoning. Cover bowl loosely with wax paper or plastic wrap. Microwave chicken until chicken is heated through, about 2 to 3 minutes.

* Warm tortillas in a skillet for about a minute on each side to make them pliable. Place a scoop of chicken on the tortilla and top with lettuce, tomato, green onion, olives, avocado, cheese, and a spoonful of the ranch dressing mixture.

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Ingredients

* 24 vanilla ice cream sandwiches, unwrapped

* 2 containers whipped topping, thawed

* 1 jar hot fudge ice cream topping, warmed

* 1 jar caramel ice cream topping

* ¼ cup chopped pecans, or to taste

Directions

* Arrange a layer of ice cream sandwiches in the bottom of a 9x13-inch dish; top with a layer of whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping. Repeat layering with remaining ice cream sandwiches, whipped topping, hot fudge topping, and caramel topping, ending with a top layer of whipped topping. Sprinkle with pecans.

* Cover the dish with aluminum foil and freeze until set, about 30 minutes.

