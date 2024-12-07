MillenniumPost
Pulled lamb dumpling with braised Radicho

BY MPost7 Dec 2024 5:31 PM GMT
Ingredients

  • 250 gms Cooked mutton shredded
  • 50 gms Boiled Potato
  • 15 gms Salt
  • 15 gms Dijon Mustard
  • 50 ml Lemon Juice
  • 8 gms Black Pepper
  • 10 gms Salt
  • 5 Egg Yolk
  • 50 gms Parmesan Cheese
  • 80 gms Radicho (red Cabbage)
  • 60 gms Roasted Vermicili
  • 20 gms Bread Crumb
  • 10 ml Balsmic Vinegar
  • 2 gms Micro Greens
  • 50 gms Hung Curd
  • 25 gms Garlic crushed

Directions

  • Tear the cooked lamb and mix with boiled mash potato, add spices and herbs and mix well
  • Shape the mixture in round balls and coat roasted vermicili and bread crumbs by initially
  • applying the egg white. Once evenly coated fry in medium flame till light golden.
  • Braised Cabbage (Radicho)
  • Slice the red cabbage and saute with oil and balsmic vinegar till cooked and evenly coated
  • Dressing Youghurt Aioli
  • Take hung yoghurt and add garlic juice, salt, pepper and mix well
  • Plate the dish and garnish with micro greens

COURTESY: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

