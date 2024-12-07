Pulled lamb dumpling with braised Radicho
Ingredients
- 250 gms Cooked mutton shredded
- 50 gms Boiled Potato
- 15 gms Salt
- 15 gms Dijon Mustard
- 50 ml Lemon Juice
- 8 gms Black Pepper
- 10 gms Salt
- 5 Egg Yolk
- 50 gms Parmesan Cheese
- 80 gms Radicho (red Cabbage)
- 60 gms Roasted Vermicili
- 20 gms Bread Crumb
- 10 ml Balsmic Vinegar
- 2 gms Micro Greens
- 50 gms Hung Curd
- 25 gms Garlic crushed
Directions
- Tear the cooked lamb and mix with boiled mash potato, add spices and herbs and mix well
- Shape the mixture in round balls and coat roasted vermicili and bread crumbs by initially
- applying the egg white. Once evenly coated fry in medium flame till light golden.
- Braised Cabbage (Radicho)
- Slice the red cabbage and saute with oil and balsmic vinegar till cooked and evenly coated
- Dressing Youghurt Aioli
- Take hung yoghurt and add garlic juice, salt, pepper and mix well
- Plate the dish and garnish with micro greens
COURTESY: Eros Hotel, Nehru Place
