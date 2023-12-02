Pomegranate Holiday Cocktail

Ingredients

* 3 cups ice, or as needed

* 50 ml vodka

* 50 ml pomegranate juice

* 1 lime, juiced

* 40 ml orange-flavoured liqueur

* 75 ml club soda, or as needed

* 1 teaspoon pomegranate seeds, or to taste

Directions

* Fill 2 highball glasses and a cocktail shaker with ice.

* Add vodka, pomegranate juice, lime juice, and orange-flavoured liqueur to the cocktail shaker and secure the lid. Place one hand on the lid and one hand on the shaker; shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker frosts, about a slow count to 10.

* Pour evenly into the prepared glasses. Top with soda and pomegranate seeds; stir before serving.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Five-Ingredient Red Curry Chicken

Ingredients

* 2 tablespoons coconut oil

* 1 (500 gram) package skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into small cubes

* 1 (400 gram) can cream of coconut

* 1 (300 gram) bottle red Thai curry sauce

* ½ (500 gram) package dried rice stick vermicelli noodles

Directions

* Heat oil in a large skillet on high heat. Add chicken cubes; cook until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Reduce heat to medium-high and add coconut cream and curry sauce. Cook until chicken is no longer pink in the centre and the juices run clear, about 5 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read at least 74 degrees Celsius.

* Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil; stir in vermicelli pasta and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, 4 to 5 minutes. Drain.

* Reduce skillet heat to simmer. Add the noodles and let simmer until flavours are absorbed, about 5 minutes. Divide chicken and noodles among individual serving bowls.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com