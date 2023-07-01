Peach Crumb Bars

Ingredients

*l Cooking spray

Crumble and Crust:

* 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

* ½ cup white sugar

* ½ teaspoon baking powder

* 1 pinch salt

* 10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

* 1 large egg yolk

* 1 tablespoon cold water

Peach Filling:



* 2 cups fresh peach slices, or more to taste

* ½ cup white sugar

* 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

* 1 tablespoon lemon juice

* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

* ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

* ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

* Preheat the oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Coat an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

* Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Next, cut in the cold butter using 2 forks or a pastry cutter then slowly mix in the egg yolk and cold water. Don’t worry if the dough seems really crumbly; it should be!

* Press 1/2 of the crumble mixture into the prepared pan to make the crust. Save the rest for the top of the bars.

* Stir together peach slices, sugar, flour, lemon juice, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg until combined. Evenly add peach filling to the top of the crust.

* Sprinkle the remaining crumble over the peach filling.

* Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and set, 30 to 38 minutes. Cool bars to room temperature, then cut and serve.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com

Fried Tacos

Ingredients

* 8 (5-inch) corn tortillas

* 500 grams ground sirloin

* 2 tablespoons taco seasoning

* 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

* 1/2 cup vegetable oil, or as needed for frying

* 1/2 cup minced white onion

* 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

lime wedges, for serving

* 1/4 cup salsa, or as needed, for serving

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* Lay 8 tortillas flat on a surface.

* Combine meat, taco seasoning, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

* Press 1/4 cup of meat mixture onto half of each tortilla.

* Heat 1/4-inch of oil in a high-sided skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Working in batches, carefully add one taco at a time, flat, to the hot oil.

* Hold the empty side of the tortilla with a pair of tongs, and fold over meat

filling once the shell is softened, about 5 seconds.

* Cook, turning once, until the shell is golden brown and the meat is no longer pink in the center, 30 seconds to 1 minute per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 70 degrees Celsius.

* Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Serve immediately topped with onion and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges, salsa, and hot sauce.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com