Pan-Roasted Chicken Breasts

Ingredients

* 4 boneless chicken breast halves with skin

* salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs (thyme, parsley, rosemary) (Optional)

* ¼ cup apple cider vinegar

* 4 tablespoons cold butter, cut into small pieces

* 1 tablespoon chicken broth (or water), if needed to thin sauce

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.

* Heat olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat until it starts to shimmer. Place chicken breasts skin-side down in the skillet. Sprinkle with fresh herbs. Cook until the bottoms are well seared and golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes.

* Flip chicken breasts over and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre of a breast reads 66 degrees Celsius, about 5 minutes.

* Add vinegar and cold butter to the pan with chicken. Shake the pan gently until butter melts and the internal temperature of chicken reads at least 74 degrees Celsius, 2 to 3 minutes more.

* Stir in 1 tablespoon chicken broth to thin sauce.

COURTESY: ALLRECIPES.COM