No-Yeast Pizza Crust
Ingredients
* 1 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour
* 1 teaspoon baking powder
* ½ teaspoon salt
* ½ cup fat-free milk
* 2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions
* Gather all ingredients.
* Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl; stir in milk and olive oil until a soft dough forms.
* Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead 10 times. Shape dough into a ball; cover with an inverted bowl and let sit for 10 minutes.
* Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a baking sheet.
* Add your favorite toppings and bake. Enjoy!
Courtesy: allrecipes.com
Smoked Chicken Drumsticks
Ingredients
* 12 chicken drumsticks
* ¼ cup vegetable oil, or as needed
* ⅓ cup BBQ rub
Directions
* Place drumsticks on a rack over a drip tray or baking sheet. Air-dry in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.
* Preheat an electric smoker to 135 degrees Celsius and add wood chips according to manufacturer’s instructions.
* Brush drumsticks lightly with vegetable oil. Place drumsticks in a resealable plastic bag and sprinkle with the rub. Toss to coat evenly.
* Place drumsticks on the rack in the smoker. Smoke until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 74 degrees Celsius, about 2 hours.
Courtesy: allrecipes.com