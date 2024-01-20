No-Yeast Pizza Crust

Ingredients

* 1 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour

* 1 teaspoon baking powder

* ½ teaspoon salt

* ½ cup fat-free milk

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions

* Gather all ingredients.

* Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl; stir in milk and olive oil until a soft dough forms.

* Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead 10 times. Shape dough into a ball; cover with an inverted bowl and let sit for 10 minutes.

* Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a baking sheet.

* Add your favorite toppings and bake. Enjoy!

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Smoked Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients

* 12 chicken drumsticks

* ¼ cup vegetable oil, or as needed

* ⅓ cup BBQ rub

Directions

* Place drumsticks on a rack over a drip tray or baking sheet. Air-dry in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.

* Preheat an electric smoker to 135 degrees Celsius and add wood chips according to manufacturer’s instructions.

* Brush drumsticks lightly with vegetable oil. Place drumsticks in a resealable plastic bag and sprinkle with the rub. Toss to coat evenly.

* Place drumsticks on the rack in the smoker. Smoke until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 74 degrees Celsius, about 2 hours.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com



