Ingredients

* Penne Pasta 250g

* Tomatoes (ripe) 2 large

* Red onion (small) 1 no

* Cucumber 1 no

* Red Bell Pepper 1 no

* Yellow Bell Pepper 1 no

* Black Olives (pitted) 100g

* Feta Cheese (crumbled) 100g

* Fresh Basil Leaves 50g

* Extra virgin olive oil 50ml

* Balsamic vinegar 30ml

* Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

Cooking the Pasta:

* Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

* Add the penne pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the package instructions until al dente.

* Once cooked, drain the pasta and rinse it under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.

Preparation of Ingredients:

* Core the tomatoes and dice them into small pieces.

* Peel and finely chop the red onion.

* Dice the cucumber into small cubes.

* Core, seed, and dice the red and yellow bell peppers.

* Pit the black olives and slice them into rings.

* Crumble the feta cheese.

* Tear the basil leaves into small pieces.

Assembling the Salad:

* In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked penne pasta, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, diced cucumber, diced red and yellow bell peppers, and sliced black olives.

* Add the crumbled feta cheese and torn basil leaves to the bowl.

Dressing the Salad:

* Drizzle the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the salad ingredients.

* Season with salt and pepper to taste.

* Gently toss the salad until all the ingredients are evenly coated with the dressing.

Serving:

* Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld and the salad to chill.

* Once chilled, remove the salad from the refrigerator and give it a final toss.

* Serve the Mediterranean pasta salad in individual bowls or on a platter, garnished with additional fresh basil leaves if desired.

* Enjoy this refreshing summer dish as a light meal or a side dish at picnics, barbecues, or outdoor gatherings.