Mediterranean pasta salad
Ingredients
* Penne Pasta 250g
* Tomatoes (ripe) 2 large
* Red onion (small) 1 no
* Cucumber 1 no
* Red Bell Pepper 1 no
* Yellow Bell Pepper 1 no
* Black Olives (pitted) 100g
* Feta Cheese (crumbled) 100g
* Fresh Basil Leaves 50g
* Extra virgin olive oil 50ml
* Balsamic vinegar 30ml
* Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
Cooking the Pasta:
* Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
* Add the penne pasta to the boiling water and cook according to the package instructions until al dente.
* Once cooked, drain the pasta and rinse it under cold water to stop the cooking process. Set aside.
Preparation of Ingredients:
* Core the tomatoes and dice them into small pieces.
* Peel and finely chop the red onion.
* Dice the cucumber into small cubes.
* Core, seed, and dice the red and yellow bell peppers.
* Pit the black olives and slice them into rings.
* Crumble the feta cheese.
* Tear the basil leaves into small pieces.
Assembling the Salad:
* In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked penne pasta, diced tomatoes, chopped red onion, diced cucumber, diced red and yellow bell peppers, and sliced black olives.
* Add the crumbled feta cheese and torn basil leaves to the bowl.
Dressing the Salad:
* Drizzle the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar over the salad ingredients.
* Season with salt and pepper to taste.
* Gently toss the salad until all the ingredients are evenly coated with the dressing.
Serving:
* Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld and the salad to chill.
* Once chilled, remove the salad from the refrigerator and give it a final toss.
* Serve the Mediterranean pasta salad in individual bowls or on a platter, garnished with additional fresh basil leaves if desired.
* Enjoy this refreshing summer dish as a light meal or a side dish at picnics, barbecues, or outdoor gatherings.