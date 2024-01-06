Mediterranean Chicken Sheet Pan

Ingredients

* ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

* lemon, juiced

* 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

* 1 teaspoon dried tarragon

* 1 teaspoon dried oregano

* 1 teaspoon paprika

* 1 teaspoon salt

* ½ teaspoon black pepper

* 4 chicken thighs with skin

* 1 small red onion, sliced into petals

* 8 mini bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded

* 500 grams baby potatoes, halved

* 1 lemon, sliced

* ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

* ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

* 8 pitted kalamata olives

Directions

* Preheat the oven to 220 degrees Celsius. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminium foil.

* Whisk olive oil, juice of 1 lemon, vinegar, tarragon, oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.

* Add chicken thighs, onion, baby bell peppers, and potatoes. Stir until everything is evenly coated.

* Transfer vegetable-chicken mixture to the prepared baking sheet and spread in an even layer. Scatter lemon slices over the vegetables, making sure to leave the chicken uncovered so that the skin will brown.

* Bake in a preheated oven for about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with feta, parsley, and olives.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com





Mexican-Style Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Ingredients

* 4 extra-long toothpicks

* 4 teaspoons chili powder, divided

* 4 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

* 1 skinless, boneless chicken breast

* 2 teaspoons chipotle flakes

* 2 teaspoons Mexican oregano

* salt and ground black pepper, to taste

* ½ red bell pepper, sliced into thin strips

* ½ onion, sliced into thin strips

* 1 fresh jalapeño pepper, sliced into thin strips

* 2 teaspoons corn oil

* ½ lime, juiced

Directions

* Place toothpicks in a small bowl and cover with water; let them soak to keep them from burning while cooking.

* Mix 2 teaspoons chili powder and 2 teaspoons cumin in a shallow dish.

* Preheat an air fryer to 200 degrees Celsius.

* Place chicken breast on a flat work surface. Slice horizontally through the middle. Pound each half using a kitchen mallet or rolling pin until about 1/4-inch thick.

* Sprinkle each breast half equally with remaining chili powder, remaining cumin, chipotle flakes, oregano, salt, and pepper. Place 1/2 the bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño in the center of 1 breast half. Roll chicken from the tapered end upward and use 2 toothpicks to secure. Repeat with other breast, spices, and vegetables and secure with remaining toothpicks. Roll each roll-up in chili-cumin mixture in the shallow dish while drizzling with olive oil until evenly covered.

* Place roll-ups in the air fryer basket with the toothpick side facing up. Set the timer for 6 minutes.

* Turn roll-ups over. Continue cooking in the air fryer until juices run clear and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads at least 74 degrees Celsius, about 5 minutes more.

* Drizzle lime juice evenly on roll-ups before serving.

Courtesy: allrecipes.com