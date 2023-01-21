Maple Salmon

Ingredients

¼ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon garlic salt

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

500 grams salmon

Preparation

Stir maple syrup, soy sauce, garlic, garlic salt, and pepper together in a small bowl.

Cut salmon into 4 equal-sized fillets; place in a shallow glass baking dish and coat with maple syrup mixture. Cover the dish and marinate salmon

in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, turning once halfway.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake salmon uncovered until flesh easily flakes with a fork, about 20 minutes.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com





Fish Tacos

Ingredients

Beer Batter:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup beer

1 egg

White Sauce:

½ cup plain yogurt

½ cup mayonnaise

1 lime, juiced

1 jalapeno pepper, minced

1 teaspoon minced capers

1 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

l ½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried dill weed

Fish Tacos:

1 quart oil for frying

1 pound cod fillets, cut into 55-80 grams portions

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or more as needed

1 package corn tortillas

½ medium head cabbage, finely shredded

Preparation

Make beer batter: Combine flour, corn-starch, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Blend beer and egg in a separate bowl, then quickly stir into flour mixture until combined with a few lumps remaining.

Make white sauce: Mix together yogurt and mayonnaise in a medium bowl. Gradually stir in fresh lime juice until consistency is slightly runny. Season with jalapeño, capers, cayenne, oregano, cumin, and dill.

Start fish tacos: Heat oil in a deep-fryer to 190 degrees Celsius.

Dust fish pieces lightly with flour. Dip into beer batter, then fry in hot oil until crisp and golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Lightly fry tortillas in hot oil until just crisped, but not too crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Place fried fish in tortillas; top with shredded cabbage and white sauce.

Courtesy: www.allrecipes.com